Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus​

By Celebrity News Wire on March 11, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson | Photo Credits: Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Tom Hanks and spouse Rita Wilson have reportedly both tested positive for Coronavirus. TV Guide has confirmed that the actors were filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia when they became sick.

Hanks released a statement saying, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story