- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, and More Stars Pay Tribute to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Songwriter Adam Schlesinger
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, and More Stars Pay Tribute to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Songwriter Adam Schlesinger
Hollywood was devastated Wednesday when news came that prolific singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away due to coronavirus complications. The artist, who was 52, was a songwriter on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and co-founder of rock group Fountains of Wayne, known for its hit, "Stacy's Mom."
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries