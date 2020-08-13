Tom Morello Sets Autobiography ‘Whatever It Takes’

Tom Morello, the guitar hero and political activist who lit the fuse with Rage Against the Machine, Prophets of Rage and others, will tell it the way he sees it in a new autobiography, Whatever It Takes.

In the blurb accompanying the book announcement, Morello says Whatever It Takes is “about a lifelong mission. A mission that more often can be felt rather than articulated. There are clues to the nature of the mission in the guitar riffs, the crazy solos, the lyrics, and in the shared sweat and solidarity of friends and comrades onstage and off.”

Morello has a lot history to walk through. He’s a founding member of Rage Against the Machine, whose signature tune “Killing In The Name” was one of the hardest-hitting numbers to erupt from the ‘90s, or any decade. The American rocker went on to form Audioslave with the late Chris Cornell, and the politically-charged Prophets of Rage supergroup, which also featured the likes of rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill and Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who introduces the book.

Throughout the tome, Morello is said to reflect how his activism underpins his music. The stories are fleshed out with photographs, handwritten notes, setlists and other precious goodies from his vault.

An in-demand axeman, Morello has also worked with Bruce Springsteen and Wu-Tang Clan, he’s earned Grammys with RATM and been honored with The Spirit of Courage Award, presented to someone for fighting for a more fair and just world.

The hardback edition of Whatever It Takes will be available from October via Genesis Publications. A limited edition, signed bookset will also be available, priced from £265 ($347). The special boxed set will be limited to 2,000 copies and includes an exclusive 7″ vinyl and Little Red Songbook, a booklet of songs and chord charts from The Nightwatchman.

Preorder at www.genesis-publications.com.

