Former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, died on Monday. He was 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame and ESPN reported that his death was due to Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 complications. “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and […]

