Looks like Tommy Hilfiger might be done with Miami. Last year he sold Miami Beach’s Raleigh Hotel for $103 million, almost double the $56.5 million he paid for the historic South Beach resort in 2014. Now, the iconic American fashion designer and his wife Dee Ocleppo have re-listed their fabulously — and uniquely — appointed […]

The post Tommy Hilfiger’s Eclectic Miami Retreat Seeks $24.5 Million appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.