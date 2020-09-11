Moving on! Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago says she has “not been in contact at all” with Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli following romance rumors between her and G’s boyfriend Damian Powers. “She could have came and hung out,” she exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I was kind of thinking to maybe reach out to her and be like, ‘Sorry, I don’t want it to seem that way,’ but I don’t know, I didn’t,” the Netflix star, 26, explains. “I know she did make an Instagram caption that said, ‘Stay in your lane,’ but … I’m not sure if she was referring to me.”

Basically, Francesca is trying to mind her own business. “I don’t really know what their relationship is and the situation they’re in. I don’t really like to get involved in anything like that,” she adds.

Romance rumors started circulating between the Canadian beauty and Damian, 27, on August 25 after photos surfaced of the two walking arm-in-arm as they left Los Angeles restaurant E.P. & L.P.

The Netflix star set the record straight on the cozy photos a few days later. “We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex [Ion], Mitchell [Crawford] and Raiane [Macedo] all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh,” Damian told E! News while adding there was a group of paparazzi outside the restaurant.

He continued, “Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car. Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends.”

Damian and Giannina, 27, have since shared PDA-packed photos, which assured fans they are still together. The happy couple got engaged during season 1 of Love Is Blind, which started filming in October 2018, but they split when the Georgia resident left the Venezuelan beauty at the altar. However, the reality duo rekindled their romance after filming.

“He was surprised when I reached back out to him later that night to talk things out,” Giannina previously told Life & Style exclusively about their reconciliation. “I felt like we had unfinished business, and it didn’t feel right to leave things on a sour note, so he snuck us back into our old apartment. We cried it out, healed together and haven’t been apart since.”

As for Francesca, she started dating Bachelorette alum Jef Holm in August 2020 and things seem to be going well. Life & Style obtained photos the reality starlet planting a kiss on her beau at the airport after a swimsuit-clad vacation together on September 4.

It looks like everyone is staying in their lane!

