Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, one of the pioneers of reggae, a genre he is credited with naming, has died at age 77. He died Friday night at University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. No cause of death was given, but Hibbert had been hospitalized for a month in intensive care. His death was […]

