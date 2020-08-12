Toronto Film Festival to Honor Anthony Hopkins, Chloé Zhao, Mira Nair

By Celebrity News Wire on August 12, 2020

Anthony Hopkins, Chloé Zhao, and Mira Nair will be honored at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Hopkins, an Oscar winner for “The Silence of the Lambs,” will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Zhao, the director of “The Rider,” will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award. Nair, best known for directing “Monsoon Wedding,” will […]

