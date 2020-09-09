Toronto: Studiocanal Launches Sales on Tomas Alfredson’s ‘Jonsson Gang’

By Celebrity News Wire on September 9, 2020

Studiocanal will handle worldwide sales at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival on “The Jonsson Gang” from “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Let The Right One In” director Tomas Alfredson. A reboot of a successful Swedish film series, “The Jonsson Gang” follows a gang gone legit who reunite for one last heist. It stars Henrik Dorsin […]

