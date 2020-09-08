For one night only, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan will be the iconic ladies of The Golden Girls. Playing Rose, Dorothy, Spophia and Blanche, respectively, the actresses will kick off the Zoom Where It Happens series, a weekly live table read program centered on informing and raising awareness around voting […]

