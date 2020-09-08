Travis Scott McDonald’s Deal Marks First Celebrity Meal Since Michael Jordan in 1992

By Celebrity News Wire on September 8, 2020

Travis Scott has added another major milestone to his resume: his own meal at McDonald’s. The last celebrity to have his name on a meal at the fast-food chain was Michael Jordan whose McJordan burger launched in 1992. The Houston rapper personally ushered in the Travis Scott Meal at a McDonald’s in Downey, Calif on […]

