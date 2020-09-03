Treat Yourself to New Brooklinen Sheets in Their Labor Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your bed has likely become a new virtual happy hour haunt, workspace and all-around sanctuary in recent months. Instead of spending that hard-earned shopping money on new going-out gear, it seems we’re all replenishing our loungewear so that we can feel as comfortable and cozy as possible while hanging out indoors.

That being said, why shouldn’t we give our bedspreads the same treatment? It’s only fair! This is the ideal time to upgrade your bedding and score a new set of chic sheets in the process — and what better company to turn to than Brooklinen?

See it!

Get the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (originally starting at $219) on sale for prices starting at just $197 at Brooklinen — limited time offer!

Brooklinen has some of the best sheets on the market — period. They’re made from high-quality materials that would cost you about three times as much anywhere else. This company prides itself on cutting out the middleman when it comes to bedding, delivering you luxe sheets at a way more palatable price point. Fun fact: You can save major bucks when you pick up one of their bundle options.

Brooklinen’s absolute bestseller is their Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle. It includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillow cases as well as a duvet cover and two additional pillowcases. These sheets have a 480-thread count and are made from 100% long staple cotton. There are so many different colors to choose from, and you can mix and match between the sheets and the duvet cover if you like a little variety in the bedroom decor department.

See it!

Get the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (originally starting at $219) on sale for prices starting at just $197 at Brooklinen — limited time offer!

There’s a reason why well over 50,000 shoppers are obsessing over these sheets. They’re so buttery smooth and instantly elevate the experience of sleeping and simply chilling in bed. Review after review has awarded this sheet bundle five stars, saying that they’re “amazing” and “fantastic!” If you buy these sheets separately, they are more expensive — but you wind up saving 25% when purchasing them together.

It’s definitely worth it to snag this sheet set now — not only is the price too good to be true, the timing is perfect. We’re not exactly chock full of plans these days, and we’re naturally spending more time in bed while working from home. We don’t have to get up as early to commute and can embrace lazing underneath our covers for a little bit longer in the mornings. There’s no reason not to make those moments even more enjoyable by upgrading our sheets with the help of Brooklinen! You won’t be sorry that you did!

See it: Get the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (originally starting at $219) on sale for prices starting at just $197 at Brooklinen — limited time offer!

Looking for something else? Check out all of the bedding, bath and loungewear products available from Brooklinen here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post Treat Yourself to New Brooklinen Sheets in Their Labor Day Sale appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.