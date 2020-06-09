Error message

Trevor Noah Condemns Cops for Responding to 'Police Brutality With Even More Police Brutality'

By Celebrity News Wire on June 9, 2020

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah | Photo Credits: Comedy Central

On Monday night, The Daily Show returned from its brief hiatus with an emotional, hour-long episode in which host Trevor Noah soberly discussed the protests against police brutality taking place all over the globe, along with the incidents of retaliation from the police themselves. 

