Less than two years after buying it for $20.5 million, property records reveal Trevor Noah has dumped his palatial Bel Air home for $21.7 million, an on-paper seven-figure profit that shrinks significantly once taxes, upkeep, and closing costs are factored into the equation. “The Daily Show” host’s house was never available on the open market, […]

The post Trevor Noah Sells Bel Air Mansion for $21.7 Million appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.