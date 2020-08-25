Triller and leading Indian music streaming service JioSaavn have struck a new partnership designed to expand the video-sharing app’s reach in the country.

Under the agreement, which was announced Monday, all music videos offered inside JioSaavn will be Triller music videos, further expanding the app’s visibility in the country. Additionally, JioSaavn’s main screen will prominently display a button inviting users to make their own Triller videos.

The new partnership comes on the heels of India’s ban of Triller competitor TikTok in late June over national security concerns. Following the ban, Triller surged to No. 1 on Apple’s App Store in the country.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have partnered with not only the biggest company in India but one of the biggest and most important companies in the world,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman of Triller and co-owner of Triller’s parent company Proxima Media. “Becoming the backbone music video streamer of JioSaavn as well as such a prominent position within its app, is an unparalleled honor. We will make sure to provide its 300M users with unparalleled and best of class service.”

Added JioSaavn co-founder and CEO Rishi Malhotra, “We have built a user-centric and data driven platform with a focus on consumer experience and groundbreaking original content. As we grow, we are committed to advancing our world class product; always at the intersection of music and entertainment. Connecting creators to millions of fans is at the core of everything we do. Our cross-platform collaboration with TRILLER enables artists to create and express our culture in the most innovate ways. We are confident that this partnership will exponentially grow both companies.”

The press release announcing the deal estimates JioSaavn’s user base at 300 million, which, if accurate, would be a considerable jump from the 100 million to 200 million users Malhotra estimated in an interview with Billboard in March. This year alone, the streamer has received investments from Facebook and Google totaling over $10 billion.

Triller claims 65 million monthly active users and 250 million downloads worldwide.

