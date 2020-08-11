Trini Lopez, the pop singer and guitarist who also acted in Robert Aldrich’s “The Dirty Dozen,” died Monday of complications from COVID-19. Palm Springs Life magazine reported his death. He was a longtime resident of the desert. Filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes had recently completed a documentary about his life. View this post […]

