There’s no denying Tristan Thompson‘s kids, Prince and True, are some of the cutest celebrity children around. The NBA player doesn’t give fans many glimpses of his life as a father of two on Instagram, but it’s obvious he’s a very proud dad. Get a peek inside his relationships with his kids, below!

Prince Oliver Thompson

Tristan welcomed his oldest child, Prince, on December 12, 2016, with model Jordan Craig. At the time, Tristan and Jordan were already broken up, and he’d begun dating Khloé Kardashian. It was obvious the pair wasn’t on the greatest terms, and it was unclear how much of a relationship Tristan had with the tot. However, he later began sharing more photos that proved he’s a loving father to the toddler.

Tristan’s third birthday tribute for his mini-me was especially touching and gave fans some rare insight into their relationship. “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote beside a photo of his son celebrating. “You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Every day you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God every day for picking me to be your father.”

True Thompson

Tristan welcomed his daughter True with Khloé on April 12, 2018. Unfortunately, the birth was overshadowed by Tristan’s cheating scandal just one day earlier. Despite the drama, Khloé was determined to keep Tristan a part of their daughter’s life, and the couple eventually rekindled their romance.

Tristan lost Koko’s trust once again when he was caught canoodling with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019. Though the duo split again, Khloé took a note from her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s coparenting handbook and stayed friendly with her child’s father, even defending him against haters because he’s such a good dad.

After a fan tweeted at the Revenge Body host telling her to focus on “raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom,” Khloé made it clear that whatever is going on between the couple won’t affect their precious girl. “He is a good dad to her,” part of her response read. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

It seems Tristan’s parenting skills helped rebuild his bond with Khloé. “Tristan and I are in a really good space,” Khloe explained on KUWTK before their romantic reunion in summer 2020. “I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? And he’s her dad. He’s a great dad to her. So, I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can, because that would just be harder on me. It’s in a really great place. And I praise things like that.”

