True Mothers: Cannes Regular Naomi Kawase Delivers More Plot Than Usual in Adoption Melodrama

By Celebrity News Wire on September 19, 2020

There are cinephiles who are transported to aesthetic nirvana by Naomi Kawase’s eco-spiritualism, and there are critics who flee her cinematic ashram. Neither will be wholly satisfied with “True Mothers,” the director’s contemplation of motherhood and adoption, which is her most plot-driven but least visually lustrous film yet. Like most of her previous features, this […]

