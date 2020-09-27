In a new investigative report published on Sunday, The New York Times has uncovered more than two decades’ worth of President Donald Trump’s tax records. Every president since the 1970s has released his tax information, but Trump broke that tradition as he was running for president in the 2016 election. The call for his tax […]

The post Trump’s Tax Returns Reveal Struggling Businesses but Big Windfall From ‘The Apprentice’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.