President Donald Trump has decided that he will name a woman to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Trump spoke about his decision during a rally in North Carolina on Saturday. He said that he will nominate the person next week and his choice “will be a woman.”

“It will be a woman, a very talented, a very brilliant woman,” he added, clarifying that he hasn’t made a final decision on who it’s going to be, as per Wall Street Journal.

“I could see most likely it would be a woman,” said the president who was recently charged with another case of sexual harassment. “If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in first place.”

“I actually like women much more than I like men. I have to say,” he added.

Trump supporters were also quite vocal about his desire to quickly choose a person to fill the vacant seat.

“Fill that Seat!” the crowd chanted.

“This is a new one: FILL THAT SEAT,” Trump said in response, later adding, “”Let’s make a t-shirt. Fill the seat. That’s a good idea. That’s what we are going to do. We’re going to fill that seat.”

Trump had already told reporters before leaving for his rally that he would soon be announcing a nominee, saying that he will make the choice this week.

This move, however, is taking place against Ginsburg’s wish.

According to NPR, Ginsburg had said shortly before her death on Friday that she doesn’t want the vacancy filled until a new president takes office.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told her granddaughter.

One of the current frontrunners in the race is the 48-year-old Amy Coney Barett, a conservative who worked with late Justice Antonin Scalia. According to Politico, the President has already interviewed her, and she believes that “life begins at conception,” which endorses her anti-abortion views.

Holding 53 seats in the Senate, the Republicans can confirm the nominee through a simple majority. However, it is unclear if this will be the case as some members have been skeptical of taking such an action close to the election. There’s already a defector in Senator Susan Collins who said on Saturday that “the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd.”

“In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power,” she clarified.

According to AP, despite the promises for a vote on the nominee, past Supreme Court nominations have taken around 70 days. The elections, however, are only 43 days away.

