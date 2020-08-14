Trump Orders ByteDance to Sell TikTok’s U.S. Business by Nov. 12

President Trump, in a new executive order Friday evening, set a 90-day deadline for China’s ByteDance to fully divest the U.S. assets of TikTok based on the U.S. government’s fears that the video app threatens America’s national security. That means Beijing-based ByteDance will have until Nov. 12 to find a U.S.-based buyer for TikTok operations […]

