Trump Says He’s Given ‘My Blessing’ to TikTok’s Oracle Deal, as TikTok Files New Lawsuit to Block Ban

By Celebrity News Wire on September 19, 2020

President Trump said he approved in principle the deal under which Oracle and Walmert would receive ownership stakes in Chinese-owned app TikTok. His remarks come a day before his administration’s ban on TikTok app downloads in the U.S. is set to go into effect — which TikTok filed a last-minute suit seeking to stop. “I […]

The post Trump Says He’s Given ‘My Blessing’ to TikTok’s Oracle Deal, as TikTok Files New Lawsuit to Block Ban appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story