The summer just got way hotter thanks to K-pop supergroup SuperM. The seven-man band featuring members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV previewed their upcoming full-length debut album, Super One, on Friday morning (Aug. 14) with the relentless, amped-up single “100.”

“They all want, they all want what we got/ It’s the way that we make, make it hot/ And we come, come in , ready or not/ We going straight to the top/ We go one hundred,” the group promise on the chorus of the English-language, beat-infected single, which was accompanied by a classic boy band video mashing up clean, futuristic sets with color-coordinated outfits, muscle cars and plenty of tightly choreographed group dances.

A second promotional track, “Tiger Inside,” is slated for release on Sept. 1, setting up the Sept. 25 drop of Super One. Last year’s debut EP, The 1st Mini Album, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the “100” video below.

