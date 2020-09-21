TruTV Orders ‘Top Secret Videos’ From ‘We’re Here’ Producer IPC

By Celebrity News Wire on September 21, 2020

The Big Bang Theory’s Brian Posehn and Veep’s Matt Walsh are among the stars of TruTV’s latest non-scripted entertainment series. The WarnerMedia cable network has ordered America’s Funniest Home Videos-style series Top Secret Videos. The show will feature embarrassing, ridiculous, and bizarre behaviour caught on camera with a group of “NSA interns” dissecting it. In addition to […]

