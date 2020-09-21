TruTV Orders ‘Top Secret Videos’ From ‘We’re Here’ Producer IPC

The Big Bang Theory’s Brian Posehn and Veep’s Matt Walsh are among the stars of TruTV’s latest non-scripted entertainment series. The WarnerMedia cable network has ordered America’s Funniest Home Videos-style series Top Secret Videos. The show will feature embarrassing, ridiculous, and bizarre behaviour caught on camera with a group of “NSA interns” dissecting it. In addition to […]

