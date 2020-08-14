Try This Nightgown on Before Spending Any Money With Prime Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us have switched to online shopping as our main way of picking out new clothes these days — especially this year. It’s so easy to browse all of the options right from your own home, and we love that we can read all of the details and reviews of an item before making a purchase. The one thing we’re missing? The ability to try a piece on before buying it!

Enter: Prime Wardrobe. Prime Wardrobe is an included service in your Amazon Prime membership that lets you try clothes before you spend even one cent on them. It “mixes the convenience of online shopping and the perks of having an in-store dressing room,” and it’s every online shopper’s dream. If you’ve never shopped at Amazon for clothing before, now is the time to try it out!

Try on the Mae Scoop Neck Nightgown for free using Prime Wardrobe at Amazon! Buy it starting at just $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

So, how would you use Prime Wardrobe if you wanted to try on this nightgown before buying it? Well, first you’re going to add it to your cart. Then you can choose up to seven other items eligible for the service and add those to your cart too. Then it’s time to check out, all without the payment part!

Once your order is complete, a Prime Wardrobe box featuring all of your picks will be shipped directly to you. You’ll have seven days to try on this nightgown and all of your other picks. Maybe you’ll love some and feel like you could do without the rest. That’s okay, because you’ll only pay for what you decide to keep. Everything else can be returned for free in the box it came in. Just attach the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location!

Try on the Mae Scoop Neck Nightgown for free using Prime Wardrobe at Amazon! Buy it starting at just $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are so many benefits that come with being a Prime member, and Wardrobe is definitely one of our favorites. Amazon has so many top brands and even exclusive pieces that you won’t find anywhere else. This nightgown is definitely one of our picks. It’s simple, it’s lightweight, it’s comfy and it’s actually pretty, unlike a lot of other sleepwear!

The only thing we have to warn you about? When you try this nightgown on, you might end up falling asleep while wearing it, so just know now that you’re probably going to end up keeping it!

Try on the Mae Scoop Neck Nightgown for free using Prime Wardrobe at Amazon! Buy it starting at just $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

