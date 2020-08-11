Fox Sports Films is set to air “Tua,” a documentary about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Variety has learned exclusively. “Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content at Fox Sports. “We like to say, ‘Fox is Football’, and since it’s in our DNA, that means […]

The post Tua Tagovailoa Documentary Set at Fox Sports Films (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.