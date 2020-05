Tuca & Bertie Will Return for a Psychedelic Season 2 on Adult Swim

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZybYIJtbcu0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Tuca & Bertie | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/ZybYIJtbcu0 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

After a crushing cancelation by Netflix despite a critically acclaimed first season, Tuca & Bertie will return for Season 2 on Adult Swim. Ten more episodes are headed our way sometime in 2021 with Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, and Steven Yuen all reprising their roles.

An adult animated comedy that

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com