When a wolf pack attacks the herd of a shepherd living in the mountainous hinterlands of Anatolia, he vows to get a better gun to protect himself, his sheep and his family: a Mauser, the so-called “king of rifles,” and the most powerful gun of its time. He strikes a bargain with a local dealer […]

The post Turkey’s Fatih Ozcan on Pride and Masculinity in Sarajevo Competition Film ‘Mavzer’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.