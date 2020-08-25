In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” and National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero” set its Season 13 premiere date. DATES National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero” will return for its 13th season on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, followed by a new spinoff series, […]

The post TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices’ Trailer appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.