TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘Away’ (Watch)

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the trailer for its drama series “Away,” and OWN announced a post-finale special for “Greenleaf.” RENEWALS Quibi announced that “NighGowns,” the documentary performance series, has been renewed for a second season. The series’ first season follows the personal and artistic lives of Sasha Velour and other drag artists […]

