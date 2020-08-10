In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the trailer for its drama series “Away,” and OWN announced a post-finale special for “Greenleaf.” RENEWALS Quibi announced that “NighGowns,” the documentary performance series, has been renewed for a second season. The series’ first season follows the personal and artistic lives of Sasha Velour and other drag artists […]

The post TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘Away’ (Watch) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.