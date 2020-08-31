The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performed pretty strongly in the ratings department, given the unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances. This year’s ceremony, hosted by “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer, was down only 5% on last year in terms of total linear viewership. A total of 6.4 million viewers tuned in across MTV and the 12 other ViacomCBS […]

The post TV Ratings: 2020 VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Total Viewers, Score Big on Social appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.