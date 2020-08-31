TV Ratings: 2020 VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Total Viewers, Score Big on Social

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performed pretty strongly in the ratings department, given the unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances. This year’s ceremony, hosted by “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer, was down only 5% on last year in terms of total linear viewership. A total of 6.4 million viewers tuned in across MTV and the 12 other ViacomCBS […]

