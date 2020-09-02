Two peas in a pod!

Khloé Kardashian and her two-year-old girl, True Thompson, are one of the cutest mother daughter duos in Hollywood.

And from the looks of it, the toddler, whom Khloé shares with her on-again, off-again beau NBA player Tristan Thompson, is already inheriting her mother’s killer sense of style. The Good American fashion designer never misses an opportunity to show off her and her first born’s matching outfits on social media.

From look-alike leopard bikinis to coordinating cozy sleepwear, through the gallery below to see Khloé and True’s best twinning moments.

