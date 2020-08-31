When Donald Trump’s campaign blasted out a response to Joe Biden’s speech on Monday, based on a wildly out of context quote, Twitter very quickly labeled it “manipulated media.” The account Trump War Room sent out a three second clip in which Biden says, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America!” But Biden was […]

The post Twitter Flags Donald Trump Campaign Response To Joe Biden Speech As “Manipulated Media” appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.