Twitter has taken down a video tweeted by President Trump that used the song “Electric Avenue” after receiving a copyright complaint. Trump tweeted the video on Aug. 12, which featured an animated train with his campaign logo barreling through a town while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden followed behind slowly on a railroad handcar. “Electric […]

