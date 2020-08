Two New York men were arrested for the murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay nearly 18 years after his death. On Monday, the Eastern District of New York arrested and charged Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. for the musician’s, born Jason Mizell, long-unsolved slaying. The famed DJ was killed on Oct. 30, 2002 […]

