Ty Dolla $ign Is Dropping a Collaboration With Nicki Minaj This Week

Ty Dolla $ign’s packed 2020 keeps on heating up.

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 25) to reveal his new collaboration, “Expensive” featuring Nicki Minaj, will arrive on Friday (Aug. 28). The duo previously teamed up on Jason Derulo’s “Swalla.”

“Expensive” follows a number of other collabs from Ty this year, including “Speed Me Up” with Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child off the Sonic the Hedgehog soundtrack, “Superstar” with 24hrs, “Dangerous City” with dvsn and Buju Banton, “All I Need” with Mahalia and Jacob Collier, and most recently, “Ego Death” with Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex.

