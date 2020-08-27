Ty Dolla $ign Unveils ‘Expensive’ Featuring Nicki Minaj: Watch

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj are no strangers to a life of luxury, and the duo made that clear in their new collaboration, “Expensive.”

The accompanying clip finds the “Ego Death” act lounging with a gorgeous model in a mansion and in a swimming pool amid endless boxes of designer purchases.

“Expensive” follows a number of other collabs from Ty this year, including “Speed Me Up” with Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child off the Sonic the Hedgehog soundtrack, “Superstar” with 24hrs, “Dangerous City” with dvsn and Buju Banton, “All I Need” with Mahalia and Jacob Collier, and most recently, “Ego Death” with Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex.

Watch the new video below.

