Tyga Signs With UTA: Exclusive

Tyga has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Under the new arrangement, the “Taste” rapper will be represented by music agent Cheryl Paglierani.

The Compton, Calif. Native boasts 14 RIAA-certified Platinum records and has performed as lead or guest vocalist on 32 songs that have impacted the Billboard Hot 100, including three Top 10s.

Those hits include “Rack City,” “Faded” featuring Lil Wayne, “Ayo” with Chris Brown, the multi-platinum “Taste” featuring Offset, and “Deuces” with Chris Brown and Kevin McCall, which earned a Grammy Award nomination for best rap/sung collaboration.

Also, his songs and clips have attracted more than four billion hits on YouTube.

The new deal comes ahead of the release this fall of Tyga’s new studio album via Columbia Records. It’s the followup to his seventh album Legendary, released on the rapper and entrepreneur’s own Last Kings Records through Empire Distribution. Legendary bowed at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2019.

Previously, Tyga (real name Micheal Ray Stevenson) was repped by APA. He continues to be managed by Dre London and represented by attorney Dina LaPolt.

