Make that two seasons completed successfully at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic. I hear filming is wrapping this afternoon on Season 2 of Perry’s BET series, The Oval, two days ahead of schedule. Shooting on the White House soap started on Aug. 4. The show stayed in continuous production since, […]

