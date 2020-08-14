Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ Season 2 Wraps Production In Atlanta Ahead Of Schedule

By Celebrity News Wire on August 14, 2020

Make that two seasons completed successfully at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic. I hear filming is wrapping this afternoon on Season 2 of Perry’s BET series, The Oval, two days ahead of schedule. Shooting on the White House soap started on Aug. 4. The show stayed in continuous production since, […]

