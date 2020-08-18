Tyler Perry To Receive 2020 Governors Award At Primetime Emmy Awards

Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation have been selected as recipient of the Television Academy’s 2020 Governors Award. The entertainment mogul will be presented with an Emmy statuette during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on ABC on Sept. 20. Perry is being recognized for his achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to […]

