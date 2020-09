Nick Diaz belongs in the UFC Hall of Fame, despite the fact he’s never won a UFC title … so says Tyron Woodley. “He’s done enough in his career, in my opinion, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Tyron said on this week’s “Hollywood Beatdown.”…

The post Tyron Woodley Says Nick Diaz Belongs In UFC Hall of Fame, Here’s Why … appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.