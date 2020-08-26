UCLA’s vaunted Department of Film, Television and Digital Media got low marks in a recently concluded eight-year review by the school’s Academic Senate. The study found the department has “experienced chronic operational and procedural problems, a contentious and distrustful work environment, and generally low morale among its faculty, staff and students.” Even so, the review […]

