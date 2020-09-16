The U.K.’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) has successfully returned to production with some 60 films of varying lengths and genres, including graduation films, being shot since courses resumed in June. The first test project to shoot trialling the U.K.’s COVID-19 production guidelines was the short “Our Love Is Here To Stay,” which looks […]

