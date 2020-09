The UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action, the government’s top scientific adviser has warned in a press briefing. Sir Patrick Vallance said that that outcome “would be expected to lead to about 200 deaths per day” a month after that. UK PM Boris Johnson is said to […]

