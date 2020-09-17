The UK government has published the awaited eligibility criteria and guidelines for its £500M ($646M) film and TV production restart program. The scheme is aimed at helping UK productions that have been suspended and are not able to secure insurance going forward, or are yet to start because of no existing insurance, get back underway […]

