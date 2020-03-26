Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Uncorked Review: Netflix's Food, Wine, and Family Film Is Full-Bodied Fun

By Celebrity News Wire on March 26, 2020

Mamoudou Athie and Courtney B. Vance, Uncorked | Photo Credits: Nina Robinson/NETFLIX

No more than 90 seconds into Uncorked and I wasn't sure what I craved more, some nicely charred rib tips or a glass of a jammy Châteauneuf-du-Pape. The cooking and preparation of mouthwatering Memphis-style BBQ and the vine-to-vintage route of a fine wine are lustily photographed in a dazzling

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story