The California Employment Development Department (EDD) says it will start processing as of Sept. 7 the Lost Wages Assistance money approved by President Donald Trump via executive order. That means that those collecting unemployment should see a $300 federal boost to their state funds arriving by mid-month. However, the funds – taken from the Federal […]

