Lawrence Wright — the former Univ. of Florida football star who created the famous “Gator Bait” chant — is urging school officials to reconsider the cheer’s ban … telling TMZ Sports it’s not racist. Back after the 1996 season, fresh off a…

The post Univ. Of Florida ‘Gator Bait’ Chant Creator Slams Decision To Ban Cheer appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.