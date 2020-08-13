Universal Music Group’s China division on Thursday announced the launch of “Magic Muses,” its first local label in over a decade. It will be focused solely on soundtracks and scores, seeking to work with local artists and composers to create tracks for Chinese film and TV projects. Veteran film marketing executive Kelvin Hou will be […]

The post Universal Music China Launches Magic Muses Soundtracks Label (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.