The Sept. 5-dated Billboard 200 albums chart’s top 10 is chock-full of albums from the Universal Music Group family, as UMG titles populate nine out of the top 10. It’s the first time a company has held nine of the top 10 since UMG also did it back in 2018.

The lone non-UMG album in the new top 10 is the Hamilton cast recording, which was released via Hamilton Uptown/Atlantic and distributed via Warner Music’s WEA.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 5-dated chart (where Taylor Swift’s Folklore logs a fifth week at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Sept. 1. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

The new chart marks the first time one company has so dominated the top 10 since UMG last managed nine out of 10, back on the Nov. 17, 2018-dated list. That week, Metro Boomin’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes (released via Boominati/Republic) bowed at No. 1. The only non-UMG title in the top 10 that week was Travis Scott’s Astroworld (a Sony Music title, released via Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle/Epic) at No. 8.

Adding luster to UMG’s domination in the top 10 on the new chart, UMG also holds the No. 1 album for a 13th consecutive week. The streak began on June 13 with Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (Streamline/Interscope) and continued with four weeks at No. 1 by Lil Baby’s My Turn (Quality Control/Capitol), a week at No. 1 for Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic), two weeks for Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (Grade A/Interscope) and now five weeks from Swift’s Folklore (Republic).

The 13 weeks in charge is the longest stretch at No. 1 for a company since UMG strung together 16 frames at No. 1 between Feb. 8 and May 24, 2014. In that span, the Frozen soundtrack (on Walt Disney Records) logged 11 nonconsecutive weeks in charge, along with single-week visits to No. 1 by the Now 49 and Now 50 compilations (UMe), Eric Church’s The Outsiders (EMI Nashville), ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron (Top Dawg/Interscope) and Rick Ross’ Mastermind (Mayback/Slip-N-Slide/Def Jam).

